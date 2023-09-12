  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

DUMP Campaign For Safe Medicines disposal

Written by YGTV Team on .

Following the successful DUMP Campaign in October 2022 when 267kg of medicines valued at £40,000.00 were collected, the GHA are launching a second campaign calling on the public to dispose of unused medicines properly.  

A statement from the GHA follows below:

DUMP is a free collection service for the disposal of medicines which will be available in all  Community Pharmacies, the Primary Care Centre and St Bernard’s Hospital from the 12th to  25th September. Members of the public are urged to take their unused and unwanted medicines  to these locations to be disposed of correctly. 

It is important that medicines are disposed of correctly. In addition to the cost to the GHA of  unused medicines, disposing of medicines in the rubbish bin means that children or pets could  access them. Flushing medicine down the sink or toilet will result in medicine residues entering  our environment, thus this needs to be avoided. 

The Chief Pharmacist, Melanie Gordon, said: ‘I strongly urge people to take this opportunity to  get rid of out of date or unused medicines as these can pose a hazard at home especially to  children and vulnerable adults. Please check all the dates on the medicine packages and remove  anything that is expired by disposing of them in the special green bins located in all our  Community Pharmacies, St Bernard’s Hospital and the Primary Care Centre.’ 

GHA Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: ‘I encourage people to get  involved in this year’s DUMP campaign. Whilst we are looking to dispose of medicines safely, we  are also looking to assess and understand any trends in respect of waste. This will enable us to  continue to look at how we can improve efficiency and reduce waste in the interests of the  taxpayer.” 



share with Whatsapp