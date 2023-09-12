  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Bank Holiday Weekend Roundup

It’s been busy long-weekend for the Royal Gibraltar Police with officers responding  to a large number of incidents. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Over the three-day weekend, RGP officers made 25 arrests in total, which included  drink driving (x five), dangerous driving, burglary, attempted grievous bodily harm,  disorderly conduct while intoxicated, drug possession and theft. 

Officers also made several arrests after attending ten domestic incidents over the  same period. 

Meanwhile, Response Team officers detained three persons for assessment by  medical professionals, following concerns for their mental health. 

In terms of drink driving, two E-scooter riders were arrested for being over the limit.  In addition, a food delivery driver was arrested on his way to deliver a take-away,  after officers found him almost five times over the limit – one of the highest readings recorded in Gibraltar. 

On National Day alone, 50 extra police officers were deployed, including Licensed  Search Officers, the Roads Policing Unit, Special Branch, Armed Response Officers and plain clothes officers. 

On Sunday alone, 10 people were arrested for a variety of offences. Here are just a handful of the incidents officers dealt with since Friday.

 

 

Friday 

At around 1pm, a mother and four juveniles from the Varyl Begg Estate reported that  the children had run away from a man who was chasing them in his car. In doing so,  they alleged that he had driven on to the pavement to try to catch them. The man,  40, was later arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving. 

At around 6:30pm, a member of the public reported that a group of juveniles were  vandalising the toilets in Westview Park. Officers attended and arrested two juvenile 

girls and one juvenile boy on suspicion of Damaging Property. 

At around 5am, a local man, 37, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol  Concentration over the Limit after his E-Scooter was stopped by officers on Rosia  Road. He blew 56ug in a roadside test and, once at New Mole House, he again blew  56ug on the evidential machine. 

 

 

Saturday 

At around 3:15pm, a local man, 48, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol  Concentration over the Limit and on the strength of several outstanding warrants.  Officers, who were in Flat Bastion Road on an unrelated matter, observed the man  being unsteady on his feet while working as a delivery driver. In a roadside test, he  blew 158ug and, once at New Mole House, he blew 146ug on the evidential  machine. 

At around 6:45pm, a UK national, 52, was arrested on suspicion of the rape of a  female UK national. 

At around 7.15pm, a local man, 39, was arrested in Market Place on suspicion of  Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated. 

 

 

National Day 

At around 8.30am, officers patrolling Fish Market Lane found that an establishment  was insecure. On checking CCTV, they became aware that the premises had been  burgled in the early hours of that morning. A local man, 18, was later arrested on  suspicion of Burglary. 

At around 6pm, a male juvenile was detained under Mental Health legislation. 

At around 7:30pm, a UK national, resident in Spain, 33, was arrested on suspicion of  Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated after being verbally abusive to staff and public  at an establishment in Ocean Village. 

At around 9pm, a local man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Obstructing Police and  of Possession of a Class B Drug. While officers were dealing with another matter in  Ocean Village, the man intervened and, despite several warnings, he refused to  move away. Once at New Mole House, he was searched and found to be in  possession of a piece of cannabis resin. 

At around 9.15pm, a local man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol  Concentration over the Limit after officers had seen two men riding on an E-Scooter  which was weaving from side to side along Rosia Road. In a roadside test, the man  blew 88ug. On the evidential machine at New Mole House, he blew 83ug. 

At around 10:45pm, a local man, 44, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with  Alcohol Concentration over the Limit after he had been seen to drive his car in an  erratic manner around the Waterport Roundabout. When the car was stopped,  officers immediately smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. In a roadside test he 

blew 42ug. He was further arrested on the strength of outstanding warrants issued  by the Magistrates’ Court. 

At around 11pm, a local man, 39, was arrested on suspicion of Common Assault and  of Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station after a female alleged that she had been  assaulted in Ocean Village. Once at New Mole House, he was abusive and  threatening towards officers. 

At around 11pm, a local man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of Theft, of Disorderly  Conduct in a Police Station and of Possession of a Class B Drug. After a woman at  an establishment in Ocean Village had reported to officers that her iPhone had been  stolen, staff indicated that the man might have taken it. The phone was then found in  his clothes. At New Mole House he made threats towards officers and, despite  several warnings, he refused to calm down. A piece of cannabis resin was also  found in his clothes. 

Just after midnight, a local man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of being In Charge of  a Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit. Information was received from  the pubic that a locally-registered car was being driven in an erratic manner in the  Coaling Island area and that it had already scraped a few other cars. When officers  arrived, they found the car outside the Yacht Club entrance with its lights on. The  driver was asleep, slumped over the steering wheel. In a roadside test he blew  102ug. 

At around 3:30am, a local man reported that, whilst in a bar in Ocean Village, he had  been punched in the face by an unknown man who then left the scene. Enquiries are  ongoing. 

At around 4:15am a report was received that a man was being assaulted by three  people in the Glacis Estate and that, whilst on the ground, he was being hit and  kicked. A member of the public provided video footage of the area and details of the  car in which the assailants drove off. Within a few minutes, two local men, both aged  22, and a local woman, also aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of Common  Assault. The woman was also arrested for Possession of a Class B Drug. Later on,  the two males were further arrested for attempted Grievous Bodily Harm.  

 

 

Monday 

At around 1pm, following an anonymous phone call, officers attended a property in  the Upper Town where a local man was becoming violent. He was detained under  Mental Health legislation. 

At around 1:30am, a local woman was detained under Mental Health legislation.



