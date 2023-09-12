Bank Holiday Weekend Roundup

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2023 .

It’s been busy long-weekend for the Royal Gibraltar Police with officers responding to a large number of incidents.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Over the three-day weekend, RGP officers made 25 arrests in total, which included drink driving (x five), dangerous driving, burglary, attempted grievous bodily harm, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, drug possession and theft.

Officers also made several arrests after attending ten domestic incidents over the same period.

Meanwhile, Response Team officers detained three persons for assessment by medical professionals, following concerns for their mental health.

In terms of drink driving, two E-scooter riders were arrested for being over the limit. In addition, a food delivery driver was arrested on his way to deliver a take-away, after officers found him almost five times over the limit – one of the highest readings recorded in Gibraltar.

On National Day alone, 50 extra police officers were deployed, including Licensed Search Officers, the Roads Policing Unit, Special Branch, Armed Response Officers and plain clothes officers.

On Sunday alone, 10 people were arrested for a variety of offences. Here are just a handful of the incidents officers dealt with since Friday.

Friday

At around 1pm, a mother and four juveniles from the Varyl Begg Estate reported that the children had run away from a man who was chasing them in his car. In doing so, they alleged that he had driven on to the pavement to try to catch them. The man, 40, was later arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving.

At around 6:30pm, a member of the public reported that a group of juveniles were vandalising the toilets in Westview Park. Officers attended and arrested two juvenile

girls and one juvenile boy on suspicion of Damaging Property.

At around 5am, a local man, 37, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit after his E-Scooter was stopped by officers on Rosia Road. He blew 56ug in a roadside test and, once at New Mole House, he again blew 56ug on the evidential machine.

Saturday

At around 3:15pm, a local man, 48, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit and on the strength of several outstanding warrants. Officers, who were in Flat Bastion Road on an unrelated matter, observed the man being unsteady on his feet while working as a delivery driver. In a roadside test, he blew 158ug and, once at New Mole House, he blew 146ug on the evidential machine.

At around 6:45pm, a UK national, 52, was arrested on suspicion of the rape of a female UK national.

At around 7.15pm, a local man, 39, was arrested in Market Place on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated.

National Day

At around 8.30am, officers patrolling Fish Market Lane found that an establishment was insecure. On checking CCTV, they became aware that the premises had been burgled in the early hours of that morning. A local man, 18, was later arrested on suspicion of Burglary.

At around 6pm, a male juvenile was detained under Mental Health legislation.

At around 7:30pm, a UK national, resident in Spain, 33, was arrested on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct while Intoxicated after being verbally abusive to staff and public at an establishment in Ocean Village.

At around 9pm, a local man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Obstructing Police and of Possession of a Class B Drug. While officers were dealing with another matter in Ocean Village, the man intervened and, despite several warnings, he refused to move away. Once at New Mole House, he was searched and found to be in possession of a piece of cannabis resin.

At around 9.15pm, a local man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit after officers had seen two men riding on an E-Scooter which was weaving from side to side along Rosia Road. In a roadside test, the man blew 88ug. On the evidential machine at New Mole House, he blew 83ug.

At around 10:45pm, a local man, 44, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit after he had been seen to drive his car in an erratic manner around the Waterport Roundabout. When the car was stopped, officers immediately smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. In a roadside test he

blew 42ug. He was further arrested on the strength of outstanding warrants issued by the Magistrates’ Court.

At around 11pm, a local man, 39, was arrested on suspicion of Common Assault and of Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station after a female alleged that she had been assaulted in Ocean Village. Once at New Mole House, he was abusive and threatening towards officers.

At around 11pm, a local man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of Theft, of Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station and of Possession of a Class B Drug. After a woman at an establishment in Ocean Village had reported to officers that her iPhone had been stolen, staff indicated that the man might have taken it. The phone was then found in his clothes. At New Mole House he made threats towards officers and, despite several warnings, he refused to calm down. A piece of cannabis resin was also found in his clothes.

Just after midnight, a local man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of being In Charge of a Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit. Information was received from the pubic that a locally-registered car was being driven in an erratic manner in the Coaling Island area and that it had already scraped a few other cars. When officers arrived, they found the car outside the Yacht Club entrance with its lights on. The driver was asleep, slumped over the steering wheel. In a roadside test he blew 102ug.

At around 3:30am, a local man reported that, whilst in a bar in Ocean Village, he had been punched in the face by an unknown man who then left the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.

At around 4:15am a report was received that a man was being assaulted by three people in the Glacis Estate and that, whilst on the ground, he was being hit and kicked. A member of the public provided video footage of the area and details of the car in which the assailants drove off. Within a few minutes, two local men, both aged 22, and a local woman, also aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of Common Assault. The woman was also arrested for Possession of a Class B Drug. Later on, the two males were further arrested for attempted Grievous Bodily Harm.

Monday

At around 1pm, following an anonymous phone call, officers attended a property in the Upper Town where a local man was becoming violent. He was detained under Mental Health legislation.

At around 1:30am, a local woman was detained under Mental Health legislation.





