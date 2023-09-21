Gibraltar Digital And Crypto Fund Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2023 .

The Gibraltar Digital and Crypto Fund Conference, held on the 14th September 2023 at The Sunborn Hotel, was a comprehensive and informative event that covered various aspects of the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry.

A statement from the GFIA follows below:

The conference featured notable speakers and experts who shared insights and discussed the future of this rapidly evolving field.

The event kicked off with a warm welcome from James Lasry, the Chairman of the Gibraltar Funds & Investment Association (GFIA). Following this, Albert Isola, the Minister for Digital, Financial Services, extended his welcome and highlighted the importance of the digital asset sector in Gibraltar. Albert provided valuable insights into Gibraltar's regulatory position concerning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), shedding light on the region's commitment to fostering a conducive regulatory environment for the industry.

William Gracia, the Head of DLT & Markets at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, further elaborated on Gibraltar's regulatory framework for DLT, offering a deep dive into the regulatory landscape.

A networking break allowed attendees to connect and exchange ideas during the morning session.

The panel discussion on "Custody of Digital Assets" explored safeguarding digital assets against cyber and liquidity risks. Benjamin Whitby, Adam Groom, William McDevitt, Rocio Villanueva, and James Lasry provided insights into this critical aspect of the digital asset industry.

Samuel Rondot, Managing Director at Damex, discussed the importance of strong regulation and technological integration in shaping the future of the crypto fund industry.

The session on "Litigation of Crypto Disputes" explored the potential rise of disputes in the crypto industry and how they might be resolved. Elliott Phillips, Kate Gee, and Helen Pugh offered perspectives on this evolving area.

Following a lunch break, the conference resumed with a discussion on "Harnessing Future Opportunities within Digital Assets." Moderated by GFIA Deputy Chairman Jay Gomez; Sean Kiernan, , Matthew Low, and Vadim Filippov shared their thoughts on the exciting prospects in the digital asset space.

Targ Patience, Chairman of GANT, led a personal conversation on the "User Experience" in Gibraltar.

The afternoon session began with a coffee break, allowing participants to recharge before the final discussions.

"Corporate Governance" was the focus of the next panel, with Sylvie Rodrigues AIF, John Vallis, Alex Royle, and Jonathan Garcia discussing how funds are enhancing investor protection through governance measures.

The conference concluded with a panel on "Proposition on DeFi," featuring Jeff Hancock, Charles Adams, Joshua Klayman, and Anthony Provasoli. This session explored the challenges and opportunities in bringing regulation to the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The Gibraltar Digital and Crypto Fund Conference provided a valuable platform for industry leaders, regulators, and experts to share their insights, discuss pressing issues, and explore the future of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The event concluded with an afternoon reception, fostering further networking and collaboration among participants.

GFIA would like to thank the sponsors of the event Hassans International Law Firm, Triay Lawyers Ltd, Isolas LLP, Signature Legal and Abacus. We would also like to thank HM Government of Gibraltar and in particular The Finance Centre and Minister Isola for their continued support.





