GHA Partners With The NHS And Morrisons To Put Vital Cancer Awareness Messaging On Underwear Labels

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2023 .

The GHA has announced its partnership with Morrisons and the NHS to put advice on underwear labels urging people to contact their GP practice if they spot potential symptoms of breast or testicular cancer.

The Nutmeg branded underwear featuring NHS advice will be available in the Morrisons store in Gibraltar, initially in boxer shorts and followed by crop top bras in the coming months.

The NHS guidance will be displayed on the fabric labels alongside the standard sizing and care information. There will also be a QR code on the packaging and tags linking customers through to more detailed information on breast and testicular cancer on the NHS website.

If people notice symptoms that could be cancer, they should contact their GP and come forward to the GHA for checks as early as possible so they can get the all-clear, or in some cases, a cancer diagnosis sooner to give them the best chance of surviving the disease.

Symptoms of breast cancer can include a lump or change in the look, shape or feel of one or both breasts, while symptoms of testicular cancer can include painless swelling or a lump in one of the testicles or any change in shape or texture of the testicles.

UK figures show that 91% of women survive for at least five years if diagnosed at an early stage of breast cancer, where the tumour is small (stage one), whereas this reduces to 39% where the cancer has spread to other parts of the body (stage four).

While nearly all men survive testicular cancer, if the cancer has spread, survival for five years or more can reduce to 65%.

The director of Public Health in Gibraltar, Helen Carter, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with the NHS to put health messaging on clothing, with the aim of encouraging thousands more people to be body aware, so they can spot new or unexplained changes that might be cancer symptoms early, and contact their GP practice for checks if concerned.

"Diagnosis is the key that unlocks the door to cancer survival. It is the crucial first step that empowers individuals with knowledge, enables timely intervention, and paves the way for effective treatment.

Please look out for lumps or bumps or anything else that is unusual for you. A timely detection and accurate diagnosis not only saves lives but also offers hope, strength, and the opportunity for a better future. Get checked out early, it could save your life.”

Caretaker Minister for Public Health, John Cortes, said: ““I am pleased that we are able to bring this initiative to Gibraltar. Cancer is a disease that has affected every family in Gibraltar in one way or another. This is a great way to raise awareness so we can identify symptoms early enough to ensure we live longer and better lives”.