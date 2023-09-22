Property Owner and Government Work Together to Schedule Old Police Station Facades

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2023 .

The Government says it has taken an important step in the protection of heritage-important buildings that are privately owned.

A statement continued: “Schedule 2 of the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018 has been amended to now include the main and northern façade of the former Central Police Station situated at 120 Irish Town.

“The Ministry for Heritage in consultation with the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council worked closely and in partnership with the owner, La Gendarmerie Limited, in order to achieve this.

“The is the first step towards the protection of further areas of historical interest within private ownership.

“The former Victorian Police Station built in 1864 is one of the most iconic historic buildings in Gibraltar not only aesthetically but also culturally as it signaled the increasing role Gibraltarians would have in running our own affairs.”

Caretaker Minister for Heritage, John Cortes commented: “This step is yet another example of how we work tirelessly in the background in advancing protection, legislation and policy. The close partnership we enjoy with private property owners has made this important step a reality and we are insatiable, the building of systems and data that will facilitate the protection of further private properties will continue. I would therefore like to thank and congratulate the owners first and foremost but also my heritage teams for their passion and hard work”.