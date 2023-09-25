OTWO Magazine's Eco Festival 2023: A Sustainable Success

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

OTWO Magazine says it is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of Eco Festival 2023, a two-day event that took place on September 23-24 at Europa Pool.

This year's festival celebrated sustainability in style, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who joined us and showed their support.

Vanessa Byrne, Director of OTWO Magazine, expressed her gratitude, saying, "This year's Eco Festival was a testament to our commitment to sustainability, and we hope that everyone enjoyed it as much as we did. We are truly thankful for the overwhelming support we received."

The festival's success was made possible by our dedicated sponsors, ISOLAS, Wastage Products Limited, The Energy Vision Group, and the Ecological Efficiency Centre, who showcased their unwavering support for the event's sustainability goals.

In addition, OTWO extend their heartfelt gratitude to the following valued partners:

Department of the Environment, Vigilant Security, ATM, Eco Décor, Fresh Entertainment, Gib Scaffolding, Gibmaroc Ltd., Metalrok Ltd.

Over the course of the two-day event, Eco Festival 2023 hosted a diverse lineup of live music performers and even had a special guest appearance by Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres.

The live music lineup included:

- EDDIE (6YR OLD) - DELLA SLADE - BRIANNA CROME - NICKY BORDA - MANTRA - NO LIMITS - JESSE SAMPERE - DECODE - EVE BELILO - ANDRIA AND JAMES - HERITAGE - NO LIMITS

Visitors also had the opportunity to enjoy aqua zumba in the pool, explore vibrant markets, and purchase eco-friendly products from Backing the Planet and Eco Passion. Additionally, attendees had the exciting chance to test sustainable electric motor scooters from E-Gear.

In the spirit of sustainability and community, all food products that remained after Eco Festival 2023 have been donated to the Clubhouse, supporting the community, and minimizing waste.

A statement ended: “Eco Festival 2023 was a remarkable celebration of sustainability, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to make the world a greener and more eco-conscious place in the years to come.”