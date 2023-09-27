First Residents of Hassan Centenary Terraces Receive Keys

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2023 .

The Government has announced that Gibraltar Residential Properties have today released keys to the first future residents of Hassan Centenary Terraces, being those falling under Category 1 who are releasing Government rental flats. This process will continue over the coming days until all keys have been issued to those purchasers who fall within this Category.

Moreover, GRP has started issuing draft documentation to purchasers’ legal representatives. This will allow for completion by these purchasers to take place as soon as the purchaser have placed their lawyers in funds for the purchase, either through mortgages or otherwise.