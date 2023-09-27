GSLP Liberals Call on Azopardi to Clarify if El Hana Has Been Resident in Gibraltar for Past Six Months

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2023 .

The GSLP-Liberals have this afternoon said that GSD election candidate Youssef El Hana "appears not to meet the qualifying criteria to stand for election in Gibraltar.”

A statement continued:

“Following comments made by GSD Candidate, Mr Youssef El Hana, on Monday night on GBC’s ‘Election 2023 – Quality of Life’ debate, the GSLP Liberals are concerned regarding the eligibility of Mr El Hana, to register and stand for election, based on the relevant constitutional requirements.

“Section 28 of the Gibraltar Constitution, when read together 3(2) of the Parliament Act, clearly stipulates that in order to qualify as a candidate in a General Election, an individual must, at the time they wish to stand for election, be ‘eligible to register’ on the Register of Electors.

“Section 28 of the Constitution specifically provides that a person is NOT qualified to be elected as an Elected Member of the Parliament if they are not, at that time, qualified to be registered as a voter.

“Section 3(2) of the Parliament Act provides that to be eligible to be on the electoral register, one must have been ‘continuously living in Gibraltar’ for at least of six months.

“Mr El Hana, however, has seemingly provided conflicting information regarding his place of residence.

“On the 17th of November 2022, during an appearance on a Cost of Living focused GBC Viewpoint programme, Mr El Hana appeared video link and stated that he was a resident in London, where he was a teaching at a school in Kingston.

“Additionally, on GBC’s Election 2023 debate on Monday night, Mr El Hana said the following when asked where he was a teacher at:

“I had to stay in the UK and prime [ply] my trade there...”.

“Mr El Hana also made reference to having taught in the U.K. for many years.

“In fact, Mr El Hana reportedly returned to Gibraltar in time for the GSD Executive meeting which selected him as a candidate.

“It is incumbent upon candidates to provide accurate information to the Returning Officer during the nomination process. Any misrepresentation or false information provided may compromise the integrity of the election process.

“It appears that Mr El Hana's statements on the Viewpoint programme and on last night’s television debate are at odds with the constitutional requirements for standing as a candidate at a General Election.

“Mr El Hana would not, given his recent residence in the United Kingdom, presently be eligible to register as a voter.

“This discrepancy implies that he may have misled the Returning Officer to have his name included on the ballot. Certainly, if this information is verified, Mr El Hana did not provide full and frank disclosure of his residency over the last few years.

“It is essential for all candidates to uphold the highest ethical standards and comply with constitutional requirements to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process for the people of Gibraltar.

“The GSLP Liberals call on Mr Azopardi, as the Leader of the GSD, to conform that Mr El Hana will address these concerns promptly, providing clarity and transparency regarding his residence status in the whole of the six months before the date for the nomination of candidates.

“The GSLP Liberals remain committed to upholding the principles of democracy, rule of law, and the highest ethical standards in the electoral process."