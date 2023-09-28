New Esports Course Takes Flight At Gibraltar College

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2023 .

The Gibraltar College have announced the launch of the Level 2 Certificate in Esports, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy.

A statement from the Government follows below:

With the first group of learners having commenced this course this September 2023, the Gibraltar College continues to expand their technical and vocational offering at Level 2 (GCSE Level) to young people in full time education.

The esports industry is a fast-growing global industry. This qualification will provide learners with an opportunity to develop sector-specific knowledge, technical and practical skills, and to apply these skills within work-related environments. Through practical activities and occupationally-fit for-purpose assessments, learners will gain the skills and behaviours needed for sustainable employment. Those interested in completing this qualification will be required to apply strategy, skill and teamwork, preparing them for successful performance in working life and progression into employment, or further study.

For further details, visit the Gibraltar College's online prospectus, following the link below: https://prospectus.gibraltarcollege.org/courses/full-time-courses/level-2/esports

Director of the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy Stewart Harrison said, “It is really exciting to be delivering the BTec in esports together with the College. Vocational courses offer so much to students who aren’t as academically inclined, but possess so many work place related skills and attitudes. This BTec teaches and develops a number of essential business skills such as organising and planning events, starting an enterprise and project design. It is a real privilege for the academy to teaming up with the College and participating in curriculum delivery during school time and not just offer extracurricular activities.”

Gibraltar College Principal Michelle Soiza said, “Gibraltar College is excited to introduce this innovative qualification in partnership with the Digital Skills Academy. We are pleased to provide young people in our community with more choice and expand our vocational and technical curriculum provision. From game development to event management, our learners will gain valuable skills that are not only relevant in the ESport industry but also transferrable to various sectors in the digital landscape.We are confident that our learners will enjoy and actively engage in their learning journey.”

Caretaker Minister for Education John Cortes said, “I am so pleased that we have yet another vocational course running in theCollege, and specifically on a digital skill. This is a practical example of how the College is expanding its offer, working with external stakeholders, and prioritising vocational and digital courses. It is just one more of the many examples of how we have been revolutionising Education in Gibraltar.”





