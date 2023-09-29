Refurbishment Of Emergency Department Resuscitation Room Completed

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2023 .

The GHA has undertaken a refurbishment of the Resuscitation room within the Emergency Department in the St Bernard’s Hospital.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The Resuscitation room is critical in providing life-saving support to patients in the most vulnerable of circumstances. The refurbished facility is equipped with advanced lifesaving instruments, drugs and patient monitoring devices which are essential to patient care.

The recent refurbishment of the Resuscitation room at St Bernard’s hospital has facilitated the access to lifesaving equipment and drugs which is necessary in critical circumstances and further enhances the GHA healthcare provision. The project was undertaken in coordination with the Intensive Care Team, supported by the Executive Team, and delivered by the estate management under the supervision senior members of the Emergency Department.

GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan said: “This new refurbished facility is going to improve the way in which we work and provide care to patients when they need it the most. It is another upgrade to the Hospital care facilities within the last few months, in particular within our Emergency Department which has recently seen the introduction of a Minor Injuries Unit”.





