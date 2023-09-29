  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Refurbishment Of Emergency Department Resuscitation Room Completed

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GHA has undertaken a refurbishment of the Resuscitation room within the Emergency Department  in the St Bernard’s Hospital.  

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The Resuscitation room is critical in providing life-saving support to patients in the most vulnerable of  circumstances. The refurbished facility is equipped with advanced lifesaving instruments, drugs and  patient monitoring devices which are essential to patient care. 

The recent refurbishment of the Resuscitation room at St Bernard’s hospital has facilitated the access to  lifesaving equipment and drugs which is necessary in critical circumstances and further enhances the GHA  healthcare provision. The project was undertaken in coordination with the Intensive Care Team,  supported by the Executive Team, and delivered by the estate management under the supervision senior  members of the Emergency Department. 

GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan said: “This new refurbished facility is going to improve the  way in which we work and provide care to patients when they need it the most. It is another upgrade to  the Hospital care facilities within the last few months, in particular within our Emergency Department  which has recently seen the introduction of a Minor Injuries Unit”. 



share with Whatsapp