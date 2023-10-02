New Vessel for the Department of the Environment

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2023 .

The Government has confirmed the commissioning of a new, purpose built, Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) for the Department of the Environment’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU) at an event attended by Caretaker Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and Caretaker Minister for the Environment, Prof. John Cortes.

The vessel, aptly named Osprey after a coastal bird of prey that used to breed on Gibraltar’s eastside cliffs, has an overall length of 10 meters and a beam of 2.35m. She’s equipped with two 300HP Yamaha V6 engines and can reach speeds of over 50 knots. The vessel has been built in Portugal by Vanguard Marine and will be predominantly used by the EPRU for environmental enforcement, surveillance and research in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW).

Caretaker Minister for the Environment, Prof. John Cortes, highlighted that: ‘The vessel is evidence of the Government’s clear commitment to uphold environmental laws in BGTW including our Southern Waters of Gibraltar Marine Protected Area which is recognised as a Site of European Importance under the Bern Convention for the Protection of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats. This multi-purpose vessel will help the Department meet its obligations and face the ever-changing challenges of environmental enforcement and conservation at sea; from engaging vessels to responding to wildlife rescues and responding to environmental incidents at sea. Osprey will be yet another tool at the hands of our Environmental Protection Officers in which they can safely carry out their much needed duties in BGTW’.