A Triumphant Weekend For Carpe Diem Runners

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2023 .

A number of runners from Gibraltar’s Carpe Diem Running Club are celebrating after finishing on the podium in several events over the weekend.

A statement from the Carpe Diem Running Club follows below:

Dozens of club runners took part in half marathons, triathlons and Ironmans around Spain and Gibraltar.

On Saturday, club member Nicky Bennett was the first woman to finish the San Roque IX Triathlon. The event also saw club runners Blythe Reeves, Paco Britto, Juan Carlos Vinales, Christian Celecia and Nicky Podesta cross the finishing line.

The following morning, for good measure, Nicky also ran the Marbella Half Marathon, alongside Zoe Foister and Gaz Kennedy.

On Sunday’s EY Relay for Children 12km race, Nicky Balbuena was the third male finisher, Georgina Morello was the first female finisher and Silvija Desoiza was the second female finisher. The event also saw Jovan Santos and Craig Tilbury come second place in a relay team.

In addition, two local men travelled to Barcelona for their first Ironman 70.3 triathlon last Sunday.

Ian Howes finished in 6 hours 59 minutes, whilst Wayne Warwick finished in 8 hours 8 minutes. Both did a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a 21.1km run.

And finally, Tamara Tsiklauri finished the San Sebastian Half Marathon on Sunday, claiming 8th place in her category, with a time of 1.37.29.

A spokesperson for the Carpe Diem Running Club said: “It’s been a great weekend of results for our runners and we are very proud, not only see them competing at a multitude of events, but also for bringing home some well-deserved trophies.

“We’d like to say a massive well done to all those giving it their all this weekend.”

Founded in 2019, Carpe Diem Running Club is a club that prides itself on being inclusive for all. We are a club with various paces, ages, nationalities and abilities, who train around the Rock several times a week.





