Tourism CEO At Travel Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2023 .

Tourism CEO Kevin Bossino attended the Global Travel Marketplace in London. He was accompanied by Tracey Poggio - Magnus, UK Head of Media and Marketing.

A statement from Government follows below:

During the event Mr Bossino, who was standing in for Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, had the opportunity to address the conference delegates after which he shared a panel discussion with senior Tourism representatives from Portugal, France and Italy.

This event brings together decision-makers from across the globe, offering senior delegates the opportunity to network, do business, cooperate through tourism and expand opportunities.

There was also two days of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings with interested parties to generate relevant and meaningful business relationships.

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino said: “The UK is our main overnight tourism market, and this was another opportunity to showcase Gibraltar and explain what we have to offer. There was huge interest and, as always, our message was well received by delegates”.





