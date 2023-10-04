GMWS International Mental Health Awareness Day - “Mental Health Is A Human Right”

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2023 .

On the occasion of International Mental Health Day and the eve of the elections, the GMWS would like to remind the community of what its aspirations for mental health provision are.

A statement from the GMWS follows below:

We would like to see a holistic approach in action, through the sustained, coordinated work of the relevant departments, which considers all the needs of the service user, including aspects of physical health, housing or benefits, social interaction and employment.

We would like to see the implementation of the 49 recommendations of the 2019 Mental Health Situational Analysis Report [ 2019 Audit] and the full application of The Gibraltar Mental Health Strategy which came to be as a result of this audit.

For the sake of brevity, the GMWS has summarised some of its priorities, in no particular order, based on Audit recommendations and the Society's own experience of the needs in the community.

1.The need for long term sheltered accommodation for those service users who cannot live alone in the community, even with some carer support.

2. Much easier access to therapeutic services, with the aim of reducing the 'over medicalisation' of the community, referred to in the Audit.

3. The implementation of a suicide audit and a suicide prevention policy.

4. A formal mental health budget which adequately reflects the importance of mental health in the GHA.

5.A reliable crisis intervention service, with clear protocols in place.

The delivery of a literature campaign which encourages people to take care of their own mental health and that of others.

7.Ensuring continuity of care by providing professionals with the right working conditions and support.

8.An evidenced based programme of occupational activities for all in patients at Ocean Views.

9.A much smoother and faster triage of mental health patients in AE.

Access to specialised care abroad for mental health patients, on a par with specialised care available for multiple physical health conditions.

New premises for the Community Mental Health Team, which should be properly resourced so as to deliver a much improved outreach service to the community.





