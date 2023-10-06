World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship - Alma Belle And Team Take 10th Place

Last weekend Alma Belle participated in the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship in Valladolid. Alma was the youngest at the event and her team, “For the SAKE of Puzzles”, won 10th place in the final and the 10th fastest team in the world.

A spokesperson said: "This is a massive achievement for Alma and for Gibraltar by any standard. 160 teams of four puzzlers each participated. To win this prize, the team first had to qualify for the final by competing against 80 teams in a qualifier round, solving 2x 1,000-piece puzzles.

"Alma’s team qualified from the 11th position to compete in the final together with the 100 fastest teams in the world. Alma’s team, “For the SAKE of Puzzles” formed by a group of four talented puzzlers with mixed nationality, Sarah Jane Bodell (UK) , Katharina Reiner (Germany), Emilia Korhonen (Finland) and Alma Belle Baharal (Gibraltar), finished their 2x 1,000-piece 2024 uncirculated Ravensburger puzzles in just 1 hour, 49 minutes, and 4 seconds, only 29 seconds ahead of the 11th place, securing them top 10 prize and the #10 fastest team in the world.