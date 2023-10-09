Castellar Mayor And Group Visit Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2023 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Carmen Gomez GMD recently hosted the Mayor of Castellar de la Frontera, Señor Don Adrian Vaca Carillo, the Deputy Mayor of Castellar, and a group of senior citizens from the neighbouring Spanish town, in the City Hall.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The group spent time in the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery after which there was an official welcome and an exchange of gifts between respective Mayors in the Mayor’s Parlour.

During the afternoon, Señor Don Adrian Vaca Carillo, was received by the Caretaker Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, at No6 Convent Place, where they both reiterated their commitment to the importance of working towards an area of shared prosperity for the Campo de Gibraltar.

The group visited Gibraltar as part of Castellar’s ‘Active Seniors Programme,’ a social wellbeing initiative run by the municipal council. The courtesy call on Her Worship served to highlight the strong social links between Gibraltar and Castellar, going back many generations, such as the renowned Calpe Hunt of old, cycling, nature trails, to cite a few.

Following their visit to City Hall the group was taken on a tour of other landmarks in our city centre, including the Gibraltar Museum.





