University of Gibraltar Hosts Successful World Maritime Day Symposium

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2023 .

The University of Gibraltar proudly hosted a World Maritime Day Symposium on Friday 6th October, bringing together leading experts and industry professionals to discuss key issues facing the global maritime community. It provided an ideal platform to recognize the maritime industry's vital role in transportation and environmental protection, while also reflecting on 50 years of MARPOL (International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships) achievements.

The University of Gibraltar, through its maritime offerings and commitment to sustainability, plays a pivotal role in supporting the aims of MARPOL. With a focus on education, research, and innovation, the University empowers future maritime leaders with the tools and knowledge necessary to drive industry sustainability. Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is a core principle integrated into the fabric of the University's maritime programs.

Opened by the Governor, Vice-Admiral, Sir David Steel, the symposium provided a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among maritime stakeholders whilst also shedding light on the University's commitment to maritime education and innovation. Throughout the event, discussions revolved around sustainable practices, environmental stewardship, and the future of maritime transportation.

The World Maritime Day Symposium panels and discussions included:

Panel 1 – MARPOL – Regulation, Enforcement and Readiness Experts from the Gibraltar Maritime Administration (GMA), Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA), and the Environmental Agency of Gibraltar provided insights into the importance of MARPOL regulations and effective enforcement strategies. These discussions underscored the critical role of compliance in ensuring a sustainable maritime environment.

Panel 2 – Sustainable Shipping - Role of Training, Research and Innovation This panel, featuring representatives from the University of Gibraltar, explored the pivotal role of training, research, and innovation in achieving sustainable shipping practices. The University showcased its BSc Maritime Science Programme and touched on its upcoming MSc in Sustainable Maritime Operations as a catalyst for producing future maritime leaders equipped with the knowledge and skills to drive industry sustainability.

Panel 3 – Alternative Fuels Industry partners joined this panel to address the pressing challenges of emission control and marine pollution incident management. The discussions focused on practical strategies and technologies for mitigating emissions and responding effectively to pollution incidents, highlighting the need for industry collaboration and innovation including availability and supply of alternative marine fuels

Panel 4 – MARPOL – Beyond Compliance to Sustainable Shipping Excellence This diverse panel, comprised of various stakeholders, delved into the path to achieving sustainable shipping excellence going beyond MARPOL compliance. Participants emphasized the need for a collective commitment to sustainability and discussed strategies to overcome barriers to compliance.

Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar stated, "The World Maritime Day Symposium provided a unique opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to maritime education and research. Our current BSc Maritime Science Programme and upcoming MSc in Sustainable Maritime Operations stand as a testament to our dedication to producing graduates who will lead the way in sustainable maritime practices."

The University of Gibraltar extends its gratitude to speakers and participants for their contributions to making the World Maritime Day Symposium a resounding success. The event exemplified the critical role of education and industry collaboration in steering the maritime industry toward a more sustainable future.

For more information about the University of Gibraltar's BSc Maritime Science Programme, please visit https://www.unigib.edu.gi/school-of-maritime-science/

The University Maritime Academy together with partners MSA Viking Maritime Group announced the launch of a new MCA approved STCW Basic Training - IGF Code course that is also available online. To find out more about our Maritime Academy courses, please visit https://www.unigib.edu.gi/university-of-gibraltar-maritime-academy/