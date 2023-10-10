  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GHA Dental Waiting List Strategy Implemented

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GHA is reviewing the children’s orthodontic and general dental waiting lists and will be  sending an SMS message acknowledging those patients that are on one of our waiting lists. 

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The  GHA will be working through these in clinical priority order and If GHA records show that a child  is due a review, they will receive notification of an appointment for this to take place shortly  thereafter. There are instances where GHA records show that some children have an  invalid/expired GHA card, and we will kindly ask those to update their registration status so we  are able to contact them with an appointment. This can be done by accessing the link:  

Egov registration - https://portal.egov.gi/All-Services/GHA/GHAReg 

The GHA will be working with its dental team to further resource and support the work to tackle  the waiting lists in the short term. The position of a further new Dental Officer will be added to  the current complement of dentists to enhance capacity in the service moving forward. 



