Fighting Fit For Another 5 Years, HMS Forth Returns Home Ready And Eager

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2023 .

HMS Forth has conducted her first major maintenance period since she was commissioned 5 years ago and is now returning to her home in the Falkland Islands. Having arrived in Gibraltar in March she sailed for Sea Trials and Training, sporting a glamourous new paint scheme.

The maintenance period saw her talented engineers lead the way to conduct substantial maintenance on her hull, engines, shafts and even upgrades to weapon and communication systems. Improvements to mess decks and living quarters were also completed, improving the lived experience of the Ship’s Company.

Her Commanding Officer, Commander Easterbrook said:

“HMS FORTH has worked extremely hard over the past year, upgrading, and refurbishing our systems so that we can remain fighting-fit for another 5 years. I’m immensely proud of the Ship’s engineers, who worked hand-in-glove with industrial partners from Gibraltar and the UK to make this highly complex engineering project a success. We are now looking forward to returning to the South Atlantic and to renewing our bonds with the Falkland Islands.”

It has not been all work and no play however, with plenty of ‘FORTH fun’ had by all. Numerous activities were organised including visits to St Michael’s Cave, Siege Tunnel Tours, sports filled afternoons and BBQs in the sun. HMS FORTH was also represented at the King’s Coronation Parade in the heart of Gibraltar back in May of this year.

Engineering Technician Joseph Williams said:

“Whilst we have all worked very hard during the maintenance period, it has been great to have some downtime to explore Gibraltar and have lots of fun in the sun. This is what I joined the Royal Navy for and now I am very happy to be getting back to sea.”

The next chapter in HMS FORTH’s journey has now begun. Ready and refreshed, she has set sail across the Atlantic to her home for the next 5 years, with many more exciting adventures to come.