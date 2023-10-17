Her Worship Takes Mount Alvernia Residents on Rock Tour

Written by YGTV Team on 17 October 2023 .

In keeping with her focus on the elderly and following various visits to residential homes and day centres, Her Worship the Mayor, Carmen Gomez GMD had the pleasure of taking a group of residents from Mount Alvernia on a thoroughly enjoyable Rock Tour.

Many of those present, including several who are wheelchair bound, had not left the confines of the home for a considerable time, and the tour afforded them the opportunity to rekindle memories and enjoy the spectacular views we sometimes take for granted. The tour included the Upper Rock as well as coffee and cake at Europa Point.

Her Worship plans to organise more of these tours during her tenure as Mayor.