Gibraltar DOE Board Of Trustees Presents Approved Activity Provider Licence To The Nautilus Project

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2023 .

On the 3rd October the Board of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Gibraltar presented an Approved Activity Provider Licence to The Nautilus Project.

A statement from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar follows below:

This licence, the first of this type issued by the Award in Gibraltar, allows The Nautilus Project to deliver the Gold Residential Project in Gibraltar. This will create amazing opportunities for young people across the globe to undertake their residential project in Gibraltar.

The Gold Residential Project, which is completed only at Gold level over a period of at least four nights and five consecutive days, aims to broaden participants’ horizons through involvement with others in a residential setting. Participants have the opportunity to share a purposeful experience with people who are not their usual companions and work towards a common goal, set out by the participants themselves. Through the Gold Residential Project participants will meet new people, explore life in an unfamiliar environment, develop new skills and, hopefully, have a life changing experience.

National Director of the Award, Michael Pizzarello, said: “The Nautilus Project has, over a number of years, supported the delivery of the Award in Gibraltar by offering local young people the opportunities to undertake their Skills or Voluntary Service section activities. But it was with some surprise that we received the approach from Melanie and Lewis to explore how they might develop their activities to attract Gold level participants from other countries. So, after discussing and agreeing with them how the Projects would be managed, the Board has cemented the relationship by issuing the Approved Activity Provider licence.”

For over sixty years, millions of young people have participated and received Awards, with millions more benefiting from its impact on communities around the world. Through non-formal education, the Award can play a critical role in a young person’s personal development and is achievable by any young person who wants to accept the challenge.

The Award gives young people, aged 14 to 24, the opportunity to experience challenges and adventures, acquire new skills and make new friends. Young people who do the Award become more confident and resilient, and develop skills in areas such as communication, problem solving and leadership. This in turn impacts on their communities, who see improvements in areas including employability, health and well-being, and educational attainment. The Award aims to help young people become #WorldReady via non-formal education.





