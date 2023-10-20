GSD Future’s Jessie Chipol To Address UK Youth Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2023 .

The GSD says one of their young members, Jessie Chipol, has been selected to address the UK Youth Parliament in the House of Commons in Westminster.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Jessie Chipol, who is currently in Year 11 at Bayside School, entered an essay competition held by the Commonwealth Youth Association, in which he wrote about what he thought was one of the biggest contemporary issues affecting Gibraltarian youth: the decline of Llanito and the informal use of the Spanish language amongst young Gibraltarians, and what effects this could have on the future of the dialect.

Jessie is the second GSD Future member to address the UK Youth Parliament in Westminster. Last year, Oliver Whitmore took centre stage addressing the House from the despatch box saying that voices of young people are essential for the global challenges the UK & Gibraltar are facing.

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said:

“It’s great to see our talented young people being recognised. I am sure Jessie will do the whole of Gibraltar proud. I want to see more young people in politics: influencing issues and changing how decisions are made. That can only be good for Gibraltar.”

Congratulations Jessie from all your friends in the GSD Future.





