Her Worship Visits Jewish Home

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2023 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD has visited the Jewish Care Home, following visits to Mount Alvernia and Bellavista and in pursuance of her wish to give special attention to elderly members of our community.

A statement from the Office fo the Mayor follows below:

During the visit and tour of the facilities Her Worship was kindly hosted by Director, Dr Fareed Malik, Manager, Anne Marie Hemmi, and Mr Abraham Beniso, Jewish Home representative from the Managing Board of the Jewish Community. Her Worship was briefed extensively about the work that is carried out at the residential home with the emphasis placed on assisted living.

Her Worship was very impressed with the refurbishment works that have been carried out at the home as well as future plans. In addition, it was not lost on Her Worship that family members of residents visit regularly and form an integral part of the day to day life of the home.





