Angela Posso's Last Day At The RGP

Written by YGTV Team on .

Today was Angela Posso's last day of work as the Higher Executive Officer at New  Mole House. Angela has had a 41 year career in the Civil Service, almost 35 of them spent  working with the RGP - 7 years at the old Central Police Station and 27 years at New Mole House. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

On her last day, she 'inspected' a parade of the other civilian staff and who  presented her with a bouquet of flowers. She also got a big hug from Commissioner  Richard Ullger, the 8th Commissioner for whom she has worked. 

The farewell celebrations will continue this evening... 

'I've been with the RGP for a long time,' said Angela, 'And I shall be very sad to say  goodbye.'


