Angela Posso's Last Day At The RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2023 .

Today was Angela Posso's last day of work as the Higher Executive Officer at New Mole House. Angela has had a 41 year career in the Civil Service, almost 35 of them spent working with the RGP - 7 years at the old Central Police Station and 27 years at New Mole House.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

On her last day, she 'inspected' a parade of the other civilian staff and who presented her with a bouquet of flowers. She also got a big hug from Commissioner Richard Ullger, the 8th Commissioner for whom she has worked.

The farewell celebrations will continue this evening...

'I've been with the RGP for a long time,' said Angela, 'And I shall be very sad to say goodbye.'



