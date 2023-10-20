Minister For Justice Visits New Mole House

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2023 .

In his first few days in office, the new Minister for Justice has already made himself familiar with the RGP’s police headquarters at New Mole House and he has been comprehensively briefed by the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and his Command Team.

A joint statement from the RGP and the Government follows below:

Having been welcomed at the main entrance by theCommissioner,the Hon Nigel Feetham MP was given a tour of the building before Mr Ullger provided the Minister with a strategic overview of policing in Gibraltar.

Each of the Command Team members, Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats, Superintendent Nolan Romero, Superintendent John Field, Superintendent Mark Wyan and Senior Executive Officer Stephen Azopardithen brought the Minister up to speed with current issues in each of their respective areas of responsibility.

The Commissioner of Police said, ‘A common theme in several of the Command Team’s briefings was the impact of the various recent inspections carried out by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services. The Minister was updated on the excellent progress we have made, across the board, in addressing the HMICFRS’s recommendations.’

Before leaving New Mole House, the Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham said, ‘I am extremely grateful, not only for today’s presentations by the Command Team but for the excellent work carried out 365 days of the year by the RGP. Theirs is a difficult job and I look forward to providing them with not only my gratitude but also my full and unstinting support.’





