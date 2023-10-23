Mary Berry Confirmed For Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 23 October 2023 .

Mary Berry has been confirmed as the latest speaker to join the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival 2023 line-up of authors.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mary Berry is Great Britain’s favourite baker and author of more than 80 books, including the bestselling Mary Berry Cooks, Cook and Share, Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, Mary Berry's Absolute Favourites, Mary Berry At Home and Mary Berry’s Baking Bible.

She was the much-loved judge on the BBC's The Great British Bake Off and has been teaching people to cook for more than four decades. Cordon Bleu trained in Paris, Mary began her career as a magazine cookery editor before publishing her first cookbook in 1966.

In 2009, Mary was awarded the highly coveted Guild of Food Writers LifetimeAchievement Award and in 2012, she was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. In 2020, Mary received the honour of Damehood in the Queen's birthday honours.

At the festival, Mary will be discussing her new book Mary Makes It Easy on Friday 17th November at 17.00hrs at The Convent. Copies of Mary’s new book will be available to purchase at the venue after her talk.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi or directly from the Box Office at the Garrison Library, open from 10.00 – 16.00, Monday to Friday.

More speakers are to be announced in the coming days.






