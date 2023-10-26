  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GHA Vaccination Programme

As part of their Annual Seasonal Vaccination Programme the GHA will be deploying their Mobile Health Unit to Casemates Square on Saturday 28th October from 10am to 2pm, and inviting the community to take their flu vaccines on site. 

A statement from the GHA follows below:

No pre-appointments will be required and the  vaccines will be offered as a walk-in vaccination clinic. This service is in addition to the service  being provided at the Primary Care Centre, between 1pm and 4.30pm and from 5.00pm until  7.20pm Monday to Friday, and Saturday and Sundays from 9am to 3.50pm.  

Anyone aged over 50 years of age is eligible for the seasonal flu vaccine. Additionally, anyone  with a long term health condition or anyone who has significant contact or caring responsibilities  for someone with a long term health condition, pregnant women, health and care workers and  anyone living long term in a residential care setting such as ERS. As has been announced  previously, the children’s intranasal seasonal flu program will be delivered as usual through  schools and anyone eligible who is over 12 years old can also attend the PCC walk in sessions.  

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee OBE IFAS said: ‘As part of both our vaccination and  outreach programme, the GHA will when possible be bringing their services to the community.  We wish to make our services accessible to all service users and so we are deploying our Mobile  Health Unit to Casemates Square which is frequented by many members of our community on  Saturday mornings. I encourage all who are eligible to be administered the flu vaccine to avail  themselves of this service and so prevent flu from spreading and causing serious illness. 



