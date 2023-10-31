Poppy Day Appeal 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 31 October 2023 .

This year the Appeal will take place on Friday 10th November with collections points spread out in various locations manned by Legion members and serving Forces personnel.

A statement follows below:

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance. Poppies are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community.

Remembrance honours those who serve to defend our democratic freedoms and way of life. We unite across faiths, cultures and backgrounds to remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

This year the Appeal will take place on Friday 10 November with collections points spread out in various locations manned by Legion members and serving Forces personnel.

For this year’s Appeal, a new plastic-free poppy, made entirely from paper has been introduced. Maintaining the iconic poppy design and leaf shape, this is the first time in 28 years that a new poppy has been developed. Plastic ones will still be available, but these will be phased out over the new few years.

When and how you choose to wear a poppy reflects your individual experiences and personal memories. As the Chairman of the Gibraltar Branch, Lt Col (Rtd) Francis Brancato OBE JP says “Remembrance does not glorify war and its symbol, the red poppy, is a sign of both Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future. Wearing a poppy is never compulsory but is greatly appreciated by those who it is intended to support”.

The Legion is therefore once again calling on the local community to show their appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families in safeguarding our freedoms and values.

Those wishing to take part in the Remembrance Day Parade are requested to muster at Kings Street at 1120hrs. Dress regimental beret, tie, blazer and medals.

March is will be at 1140hrs.





