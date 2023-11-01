Minister Santos Visits Government Training Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2023 .

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos visited the Government Training Centre on Friday last week as part of his commitment to expand the already existing apprenticeship programmes.

The aim of his visit was to familiarise himself with the running of the Training centre and meet the centre Manager and respective instructors.

Minister Santos has committed to the improvement and full delivery of all existing apprenticeship programmes already established under the training centre in order to deliver Level 1 and 2 in Maintenance andConstruction underCity and Guilds awarding body and Level 2 and 3 in Electrical and Mechanical engineering from the EAL awarding body (Excellence,Achievement and Learning).

The Minister said:“We aim to work towards giving every young person the opportunity to succeed. We are looking at expanding the services we currently offer in order to maximise our services."