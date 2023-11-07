105th Anniversary Of Armistice Day

Written by YGTV Team on 07 November 2023 .

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice to signal the end of World War One “the War to end all Wars”, on the 11th November 1918.

The occasion will be commemorated with a short ceremony in the Lobby of Parliament House which this year will see a reduced number of wreath layers due to the ongoing refurbishment works. The two-minute silence will be marked by the firing of a gun by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 1100hrs. A Bugler will then sound the Last Post and wreaths will be laid.

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD will be leading the ceremony. Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.

His Excellency the Governor, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will lay wreaths during the ceremony. Associations and organisations who ordinarily lay a wreath at this ceremony will do so on Remembrance Sunday.