Minister Santos Attends World Travel Market in London

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2023 .

Earlier this week the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, attended the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. The Minister was accompanied by the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Mr Kevin Bossino and his team.

Minister Santos was also joined by Ms. Esme Young, who will be speaking at this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, to help promote the festival and Gibraltar more widely.

WTM London stands as a key global event in the travel and tourism industry, uniting professionals from leisure and business travel worldwide and offers valuable networking and collaboration opportunities.

Minister Santos said:

"As the Minister for both Culture and Tourism, I am absolutely committed to showcasing the many wonders of Gibraltar, to tell our story, and to invite the world to share in the experience of our world-class destination. To achieve this, one of my key priorities is to foster stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors and, therefore, attending events such as the WTM in London are vital in our endeavour to attract more tourists to Gibraltar.

“This was the first time I represented Gibraltar internationally as a Government Minister and I was very impressed with the way Gibraltar is viewed and respected by the international community, which reflects positively on the work done by my predecessor Vijay Daryanani. We had three highly productive days filled countless meeting and I am looking forward to delivering more positive outcomes for Gibraltar. I would like to thank the magnificent team at the GTB for their organisation of this and also Esme Young for kindly agreeing to attend our stand.”