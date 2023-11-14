Christmas Festival Of Lights 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have announced further details on the Christmas Festival of Lights, which is being organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. The event will take place Friday 24th November at Casemates Square.

A statement from the GCS follows below:

The programme of events is as follows:

5.45pm – DJ V1LL4RUB14

6.30pm – Performances by Danza Academy, Yalta Dance Studios and the Gibraltar Youth Choir

7.15pm – Projection mapping and lights show

7.30pm – Christmas lights switch-on

GCS would like to thank Gibunco Group, Hassans International Law Firm Gibraltar and u-mee for their generosity in sponsoring the mapping, which is one of the highlights of this spectacular event.

GCS would also like to thank The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, GFSB and Trends Group of Companies for supporting our Christmas Wonderland event.

The public is advised that this event will entail the use of strobe lights, confetti cannons and other special effects. Loud bangs and music will feature throughout the lights show, which will deliver an immersive 360° experience across Casemates Square.

A wheelchair accessible viewing platform will be available and spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, upon production of a Disability Information Card.

The Christmas lights will switch on automatically every day as from Saturday 25th November until Saturday 6th January 2024. As customary, they will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and 5th January 2024.





