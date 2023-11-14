Her Worship The Mayor Visits Hillsides

14 November 2023

Her Worship the Mayor Ms Carmen Gomez GMD today visited Hillsides as part of her focus on the elderly.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

During the visit and tour of the facilities Her Worship was kindly hosted by Clinical Manager Estefania Huelva and Facilities Manager Kilena Gomez. Her Worship took the opportunity of speaking to residents and staff and learnt firsthand about the fantastic care that is offered there.

One of the residents, Ms Juana Coronado, kindly presented Her Worship with a wonderful bouquet of dry flowers, as well as a homemade card fingerprint signed by all the residents.

Her Worship thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and is looking forward to repeating the visit in due course.





