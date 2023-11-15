Charifa Lalla Malika El Alaoui Visits Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

Charifa Lalla Malika El Alaoui, a member of the Royal Family of Morocco, was in Gibraltar last week to coincide with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Mayors of Gibraltar and Tangiers.

A statement from the Government follows below:

During her visit, Lalla Malika, who also directs the Donabo Botanic Gardens in Tangiers and is on the Board of the University of Tetouan, met with the Minister with responsibility for relations with Morocco, John Cortes, to discuss a wide range of possibilities for future co-operation. A meeting was also held with Dr Keith Bensusan of the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and Dr Darren Fa of the University of Gibraltar, and the programme included also a visit to the Gibraltar National Museum.

As a result, plans are being developed for co-operation in research into environment and heritage in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, educational exchanges, and for continuing to expand other links.





