Travel Between Gibraltar And Spain

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

Yesterday, 14th November 2023, around 35 persons were refused entry into Spain from Gibraltar. Most were British nationals and holders of Gibraltar Civilian Registration Cards (blue / magenta ID cards).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Borders and Coastguard Agency are also aware that a British national (Gibraltarian) was refused entry to Spain for failing to produce a Gibraltar red ID.

Additionally, a Ukrainian national who is a resident in Gibraltar was also refused entry into Spain. Most were asked for the reason of their visit to Spain and for flights or hotel bookings.

The BCA are not aware of any British national who presented their passport and a Gibraltar red ID card, to have been asked to provide reasons for travel.

The Government understands that the existing status quo has not changed and that Gibraltar red ID card holders will not be required to stamp their passports when crossing the border to travel within Spain.





