Louis Emmitt-Stern Holds A Playwright Workshop For Westside A-Level Students

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2023 .

As part of Gibraltar Literature Week, Louis Emmitt-Stern held a workshop called 'How Plays Work' for Westside School's A-Level English and Drama cohort on Friday 10th November. The workshop was aimed at students who are studying and analysing plays and drama as part of their Levels, and also at creatives looking to craft their own plays.

A statement follows below:

Louis introduced the 25 participants to the inner workings of plays and the main concerns of the playwright. The workshop focused on characters' desires and their conflict, tactics and actions as a starting point for the construction of plays. The interactive workshop made use of play extracts from works by Emmitt-Stern, Simon Stephen and Shakespeare.

The workshop received a very positive response overall and it provided students with interesting new ideas for drama writing.

Westside School Headteacher, Sonia Montiel Lopez, said: "Westside School would like to extend our thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services for the fabulous opportunity for our learners. We would also like to thank Louis, whom we have fond memories of as a previous student, and who we have seen go from strength to strength in his writing and creativity. Thank you for inspiring the next generation of writers!"





