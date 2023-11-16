Minister For Business Meets Main Street Retail Board

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2023 .

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, met with the newly established Main Street Retail Board on Tuesday morning.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The purpose of this first meeting was to listen to the concerns of a cross sections of businesses in Main Street and work together to make the Main Street offering more attractive.

The group will meet quarterly.

The Minister for Business, the Hon Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: 'It was a pleasure to meet with the Main Street Retail Board for the first time to listen to and understand their concerns and explore ideas and opportunities moving forward. The purpose of these boards is to ensure that we are listening to the voices which are present daily in Main Street and making improvements based directly upon their recommendations.'





