Minister For The Port Meets With Gibraltar Port Operators Association

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2023 .

The Minister with responsibility for the Port, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, met yesterday with the Gibraltar Port Operators Association (GPOA), a representative body of stakeholders in the local Port industry.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The GPOA represent approximately 80% of the companies that work in the port industry in Gibraltar.

Minister Arias-Vasquez said: 'I was delighted to meet the Gibraltar Port Operators Association for a working lunch, where we had the opportunity to network face-to-face and build on our existing lines of communication. I look forward to working closely with the GPOA on issues that matter to the port industry and value their views and feedback on how we can further develop this important sector of Gibraltar's economy.'





