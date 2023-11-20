OBE Gibraltar Association Members Participate In An Evensong For The Order Of The British Empire

Written by YGTV Team on 20 November 2023 .

Members of the OBE Gibraltar Association recently attended an Evensong for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral.

A statement follows below:

They were joined by Lt Col Stephen Segrave, Registrar of the Order.

Richard Labrador MBE, chairman of the Gibraltar Association, was invited to lead a Response during the Service.

Mr Labrador said he would never have imagined being this involved in a Service at St Paul's and was immensely grateful to the Chancery for having given him such opportunity.