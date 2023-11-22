Seasonal Influenza Outbreak Affecting One Hospital Ward

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2023 .

The GHA have confirmed that there is a seasonal influenza outbreak affecting one ward at St Bernard’s Hospital. This is being managed and all infection control measures have been reviewed.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The GHA would like to remind the public that if they have symptoms of a cold and flu, or diarrhoea and vomiting, please do not visit relatives or friends at either St Bernard’s Hospital or at ERS. This is to prevent the spread of infection from the community to patients and residents who are at increased risk of the complications from influenza and the other winter viruses such as norovirus and RSV.

If you have symptoms and are attending an outpatient appointment at the Hospital or the Primary Care Centre please either cancel and re-schedule the appointment or wear a mask at all times.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘The GHA has rapidly identified an influenza outbreak on one of the wards in the Hospital. This is not unexpected at this time of year because we are starting to see an increase in winter viruses including seasonal flu.

‘I’d like to take this opportunity to remind families and friends to be vigilant for the symptoms of colds and flu. Even if you test negative for COVID you may have the flu. Please do not visit family or loved ones at the hospital or ERS if you have symptoms. If you are eligible, you can still take up the offer of a seasonal influenza vaccine by calling 200 66966.

‘The GHA is still awaiting confirmation of the delivery date from the UK for the COVID vaccines for this year’s winter booster program and further details will be shared as soon as possible.’





