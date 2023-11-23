RGP Officer Meets HRH The Princess Royal

Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2023 .

It was a proud day for a Royal Gibraltar Police officer after she received the King’s Coronation Medal from HRH The Princess Royal during a special ceremony at the Convent last Saturday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Detective Constable Frances Dreher was nominated to receive the medal on behalf of all eligible RGP officers who are set to receive the medal.

DC Dreher, who works in the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “It was a huge honour to be the RGP’s representative to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal from HRH The Princess Royal.

“We spoke briefly about my time in Response Team, the File Preparation Unit and the Economic Crime Unit. She said that working in a small community means I must get to know people quickly, which is certainly very true!”