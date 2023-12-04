New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations organised by GibMedia.

A statement from the Government follows below:

We will bring in the New Year as expected on Sunday 31st December 2023 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3am on Monday 1st January 2024.

GCS has been working closely with GibMedia in order to provide the best entertainment and celebrations which features live performances from Jet Stream, The Jesse Tree as well as DJ sets to dance the night away.

The countdown will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres. The Minister for Culture, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said:

‘I am delighted that we are back at Casemates Square for our New Year’s celebrations. I am confident that our community will once again go down to the Square and enjoy the celebrations. Our community deserves to celebrate together in true Gibraltarian style.’





