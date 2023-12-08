Launch of the Gibraltar 2023 Christmas Coin Collection

Sir Joe Bossano, Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, unveiled the 2023 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank today, Friday 8th December.

This year is the 35th year since the first collection back in 1988 was launched which included the traditional 50p Christmas card and 50p Currency Coin. For the last few years the Gibraltar National Mint has produced a £2 coin together with the 50p Collection. Due to the popularity of the collections, both the 50p and £2 have been issued again this year.

The specifications for this year’s collection are as follows:

Fifty Pence - Metal: Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.3mm Weight: 8g

Finish: Circulating Edition Limit: Unlimited

Finish: Circulating Edition Limit: Unlimited Two Pounds - Metal: Bi-metal Diameter: 28.4mm Weight: 12g

Finish: Circulating Edition Limit: Unlimited

Finish: Circulating Edition Limit: Unlimited Fifty Pence - Metal: Cupro-Nickel with Colour Diameter: 27.3mm

Weight: 8g

Finish: Brilliant Uncirculated Packaging: Christmas Card Edition Limit: 2,500

Weight: 8g Finish: Brilliant Uncirculated Packaging: Christmas Card Edition Limit: 2,500 Two Pounds - Metal: Bi-metal with Colour Diameter: 28.4mm

Weight: 12g

Finish: Brilliant Uncirculated Packaging: Christmas Card Edition Limit: 2,500

Sir Joe Bossano is very much looking forward to the launch. This year marks the inaugural of the Gibraltar Christmas coin collection, featuring the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III for the first time. The programmes popularity is increasing year upon year and the exclusivity of these coins are extremely popular among collectors.

Members of the public may purchase these coins as from Monday 11th December at the Gibraltar Savings Bank, 206/210 Main Street or via the Gibraltar National Mint website www.gibraltarnationalmint.gov.gi

