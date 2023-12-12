  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GHA Confirms Death From Legionnaire’s Disease

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GHA has confirmed that a patient who was receiving treatment for Legionnaire’s Disease has sadly passed away.  

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The Director of Public Health continues to investigate the potential source of infection for the  four cases identified since September and will provide any updates as soon as possible.  

If you are experiencing worsening shortness of breath or are concerned about your health, please  call 111 for a clinical assessment.  

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: ‘It is with great sadness  that the GHA can confirm that a patient has passed away from Legionnaire’s Disease. Our  sincerest condolences to their family and friends.’  



