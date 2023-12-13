U-Turn Hold Their Final Concert In 2023 With A Percentage Of Proceeds Going To GBC Open Day Fund

Tuesday 12th December 2023 saw the band U-Turn perform their last concert of the year at the Hall of Fame.

A statement follows below:

U-Turn wish to thank Albert Parody, Chippy and all the Staff at the Hall of Fame who have made these events possible. U-Turn and a number of bands such as Cornerstone, the City Line Band and Grace Notes have been able to perform a number of Christian concerts since the events began. A percentage of the profits on the night will go to the GBC Open Day Fund. Martin Hosken the front man of U-Turn shared “it’s been a really enjoyable time and we as a band want to thank all those who came out to support us. There are too many to name! It was really nice to end the year singing a cover of the Millennium prayer by Cliff Richard supported by Jamie on vocals and Brian on his bagpipes! It was lovely to celebrate the Christmas message of love and hope in Jesus through music and we pray for God’s blessing upon our supporters and all those in our Gibraltar Community. We look forward to more events in 2024.”