Caring For Gibraltar Will Be Holding A Candlelight Vigil For Peace On Tuesday

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2023 .

The team from Caring For Gibraltar will be holding a Candlelight Vigil for Peace on Tuesday 19th from 5pm to Midnight.

A statement from Caring For Gibraltar follows below:

The aim is to highlight the many children who suffer most in wars. Children are the innocent victims and need protection.

We encourage all to join us on Main Street outside the Cathedral, even if for a short while. Teddy bears or flowers may be left in solidarity. We hope to spread the message of Peace across the world.