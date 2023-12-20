E-Visas For India

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2023 .

The Government has welcomed the news issued by the High Commission of India confirming that holders of Gibraltar issued British Passports can once again have access to the e- visa system operated by India for visitors to that country.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government is grateful to His Excellency Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India, and his team who engaged with Gibraltar and UK officials to resolve this issue, including the Deputy Chief Minister, who met with His Excellency at the High Commission in May this year.

This extension of the e-visa facility to holders of Gibraltar issued passports will allow families of the local Indian diaspora and Gibraltarians wishing to visit India much easier access to visas.