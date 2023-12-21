New Appointment To The Decision Making Committee Of The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2023 .

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has appointed Valerie Holliday with effect from 1st January 2024 as a member of the GFSC Decision Making Committee (DMC) with the departure of Neil Costa, who will be stepping down after having served the DMC diligently for a period spanning 4 years since the DMC’s inception on 15 January 2020.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The DMC continues to play an important role as an independent statutory Committee within the GFSC that makes certain regulatory decisions.

Ms Valerie Holliday will be the newest member of the DMC. Ms Holliday is a highly respected regulatory specialist in financial services with 29 years of experience.

Minister Feetham commented: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Neil Costa for his hugely valuable contribution throughout the past 4 years as a member of the DMC. I much enjoyed working with him whilst I was also serving on the DMC in setting up and establishing the Committee. I am also pleased to introduce Ms Holliday as the latest member of the DMC. Her wealth of experience in law and financial services will undoubtedly enhance the DMC’s regulatory decision-making.”





