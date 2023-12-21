Jewish Community To Deliver Cakes To Essential Services On New Year’s Eve

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2023 .

As in previous years, the Jewish Community will again be delivering cakes to the personnel of the essential services who are on duty this New Year's Eve.

A statement continued:

This is the Jewish Community’s small gesture of immense gratitude to those looking after our population’s needs on that night.

Regardless of belief or none, New Year's Eve in Gibraltar is traditionally celebrated by most as a special joyful event. It is a night when many families and friends gather together to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one. Members of the Jewish Community feel that a little cheer will not go amiss to that workforce who are unable to celebrate due to duty services on that night.

The cakes will be distributed by volunteers to the hospital staff as well as to Police, Fire Brigade, Customs & Excise and the Electricity Generating Station and Prison officers.