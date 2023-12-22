Public Health Gibraltar: New Year’s Resolutions

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2023 .

A statement from Public Health Gibraltar follows below:

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the past year and make plans for the future.

New Year’s resolutions are a great way to set goals and make positive changes in your life.

Public Health Gibraltar encourages everyone to make their health a priority in the coming year.

According to a recent UK YouGov poll, the top five annual promises revolve around a healthy lifestyle. More exercise, better diet, less alcohol, and quitting smoking often come before getting wealthier.

Physical inactivity, tobacco use, and poor nutrition are increasingly becoming part of today’s lifestyle leading to the rapid rise of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, depression, and anxiety.

To make a change, Public Health Gibraltar recommends setting defined goals, devising an action plan, and finding supportin completing them over the next year. It’s importantto create the proper conditions for success to get the most of the “fresh start effect.” For instance, evidence shows that smokerswho getthe right support are seven times more likely to quitthe habit. The GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic is available to provide support and guidance to individuals who are ready to quit smoking. If you or a loved one are interested in quitting smoking, we encourage you to reach out to the GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic at 200 52441.

Here are some easy steps to make your health your New Year’s resolution: 1. Define a realistic goal.

Devise an action plan. Get support from friends, family, or colleagues to achieve that, perhaps even through social media. Monitor your progress and adjust your plan as needed.

It’s importantto remember that change takes time and effort.Rather than trying to lose 15kg in one go, go for five kilos a month. Walk half an hour a day, stop using the car to go to work, or go without a snack. Small changes can lead to big results.

Public Health Gibraltar wishes everyone a happy and healthy New Year!





